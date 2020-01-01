 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Headache Oil

by Budtanicals

About this product

These products provide relief for headaches, migraines, and hangovers. They're blended with peppermint oil–a strong pain reliever that helps with tense muscles and tension headaches–as well as peppermint and geranium essential oils for a soothing and relaxing scent. Bottled in an easy to apply, roll-on container.

About this brand

Through products that help enhance quality of life, Budtanicals is on the leading edge of the healthcare revolution. Our overarching aim is to develop products that help Canadians effectively manage their health. With a focus on integrity and value, our goal is to earn and maintain the respect of our customers and industry peers. Budtanicals is a small company located in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia. We specialize in medicinal cannabis products made from high-quality CBD isolate, offering Canada's widest and most complete line of oral medications and topical products. The company is owned and operated by a retired nurse with over 40 years of experience. Her concern for health and pain management is the driving force behind Budtanicals. https://www.instagram.com/officialbudtanicals/ https://www.facebook.com/budtanicals/ https://twitter.com/budtanicals