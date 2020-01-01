Through products that help enhance quality of life, Budtanicals is on the leading edge of the healthcare revolution. Our overarching aim is to develop products that help Canadians effectively manage their health. With a focus on integrity and value, our goal is to earn and maintain the respect of our customers and industry peers. Budtanicals is a small company located in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia. We specialize in medicinal cannabis products made from high-quality CBD isolate, offering Canada's widest and most complete line of oral medications and topical products. The company is owned and operated by a retired nurse with over 40 years of experience. Her concern for health and pain management is the driving force behind Budtanicals. https://www.instagram.com/officialbudtanicals/ https://www.facebook.com/budtanicals/ https://twitter.com/budtanicals