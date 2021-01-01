 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. BZAM Banana Daze Distillate

BZAM Banana Daze Distillate

by BZAM

Write a review
BZAM Concentrates Cartridges BZAM Banana Daze Distillate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Banana Daze hybrid distillate from BZAM is ripe with earthy, spicy and sweet terpene flavour reminiscent of fresh bananas thanks to natural terpenes myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. It’s 510 compatible with 83% THC, and produced through an advanced ethanol extraction process with no added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. Told you it was bananas. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.

About this brand

BZAM Logo
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review