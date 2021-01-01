 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. BZAM Magic Melon Distillate

BZAM Magic Melon Distillate

by BZAM

Write a review
BZAM Concentrates Cartridges BZAM Magic Melon Distillate

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Magic Melon sativa-dominant hybrid distillate from BZAM is packed with tons of sweet melon flavour and 83% THC in a 510 compatible vape. A descendant of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbet, Magic Melon gets its tropical vibes from a custom blend of natural terpenes terpinolene, caryophyllene and myrcene. BZAM distillate is pulled through an advanced ethanol extraction process and does not contain added solvents, pigments, fillers or waxes. The cartridges feature No-Burn Technology™️ for exceptional terpene flavour retention and a proprietary ceramic core that smoothly absorbs oil for consistent vaporization and even heating. With carts like these, honey definitely won’t mind if you dew. Hot melon pun action. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.

About this brand

BZAM Logo
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review