21-26% THC
BZAM’s Macslurry is a high-THC, small batch flower grown indoors right here in BC. Indica-dominant with sweet and spicy flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Macslurry offers dense and chunky purple buds speckled with frosty trichomes. Basically, TMAC and Slurricane combined forces to become one super strain that’s truly out of this world. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.
BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.