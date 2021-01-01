 Loading…

BZAM Macslurry

by BZAM

BZAM Cannabis Flower BZAM Macslurry

About this product

21-26% THC BZAM’s Macslurry is a high-THC, small batch flower grown indoors right here in BC. Indica-dominant with sweet and spicy flavours from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, Macslurry offers dense and chunky purple buds speckled with frosty trichomes. Basically, TMAC and Slurricane combined forces to become one super strain that’s truly out of this world. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.

About this brand

BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.

