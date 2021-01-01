 Loading…

BZAM Nut Butter

by BZAM

BZAM Cannabis Flower BZAM Nut Butter

About this product

20-26% THC Nut Butter from BZAM is an indica-dominant hybrid with high THC, grape-shaped flowers and red-orange pistils smothered in white and purple crystals. It’s Mendobreath F2 and The White sandwiched into one smooth, lip-smacking strain with a sweet and nutty flavour from myrcene, caryophyllene and limonene. Nut Butter may tempt you to scrape the jar. Go ahead… we’ll look the other way. Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.

About this brand

BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.

