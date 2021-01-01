 Loading…

BZAM Sour OG Cheese

by BZAM

22-28% THC Sour OG Cheese from BZAM is an indica-dominant hybrid with very high THC. Known for its dense and chunky flowers, this sour-yet-sweet strain gets its irresistible stank from terpenes limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. With its bright orange pistils and generous layer of frosty trichomes, you’ll want to put this BC-grown bud on everything (but it’s a small batch so don’t wait). Wham. Zing. Whoosh. Everything just got better.

BZAM is for the seasoned explorers. The sun-leathered pirates of the cannabis sea. The ones with high expectations who aren’t afraid to dip their wingtips in a little intrigue. Limited edition small batches in a rotating selection. Always interesting, always super fresh. High in flavourful terpenes and THC. Ask for BZAM by name and see where the puff takes you. Never a mundane moment around here.

