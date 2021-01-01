 Loading…

  5. Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, 25 ml - Sativa
Sativa

Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, 25 ml - Sativa

by Caituus

Caituus Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, 25 ml - Sativa

About this product

Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, manufactured with 100% organic products, to serve as complement of medical treatments and nutritional supplement. It can be used to relieve pain and symptoms caused by several illnesses as Cancer, Parkinson´s, Alzheimer, Epilepsy, Arthritis, Artrosis, Tourette disorder, Seizures, Vertigo, Migraine, Chronic pain and many others. Oral Use. Sublingual dosing. Does not cause psychoactive effects nor dependency.

About this brand

Medicinal Cannabis Products for Humans and Pets, to serve as complement for medical treatments, produced with 100% organic components.

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.

