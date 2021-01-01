Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, 25 ml - Sativa
About this product
Essential Medicinal CBD Oil, manufactured with 100% organic products, to serve as complement of medical treatments and nutritional supplement. It can be used to relieve pain and symptoms caused by several illnesses as Cancer, Parkinson´s, Alzheimer, Epilepsy, Arthritis, Artrosis, Tourette disorder, Seizures, Vertigo, Migraine, Chronic pain and many others. Oral Use. Sublingual dosing. Does not cause psychoactive effects nor dependency.
About this brand
Caituus
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
