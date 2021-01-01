 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Red Hydra Bubbler

Red Hydra Bubbler

by Cali Crusher

Write a review
Cali Crusher Smoking Bubblers Red Hydra Bubbler

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, spoon and one-hitter, with patented Quicklock technology for switching functions. The HYDRA from Cali Crusher is a three-in-one bubbler, pipe and one-hitter, available in black and red. As a bubbler, it stands 15 centimetres tall, but you can remove the bowl and stem to create a pipe, or simply use the stem on its own as a one-hitter. Assembly and disassembly are made easy with its patented Quicklock technology. The HYDRA’s three pieces are wrapped in anodized 6160 aircraft-grade aluminum, the bubbler and stem are made with borosilicate glass, and the chamber is made of polycarbonate. All sales are final.

About this brand

Cali Crusher Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review