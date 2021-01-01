 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe

Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe

$67.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Don't just text the eggplant emoji when you can send bae the real deal with this tantalizing glass pipe from Empire Glassworks! The Eggplant Hand Pipe features custom mixed borosilicate glass colors closely resembling the popular eggplant emoji that has been inappropriately labeled with a dirty double-meaning. Ironically enough, this glass pipe was blown with a 5” inch long purple shaft that fits comfortably in one hand… All jokes aside, the lengthy airpath on the Eggplant Hand Pipe gives your smoke ample time to cool within the borosilicate glass chamber before reaching the mouthpiece. The Empire Glassworks Eggplant is complete with a green worked glass overlay that serves as the mouthpiece, a left-side air carb, and a sizeable spoon-style bowl for hearty packs of dry herbs. A highly functional glass pipe shaped in representation of a widespread naughty emoji, stimulate your senses today with your very own Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Eggplant Hand Pipe Hand Spun Green & Purple Colors Worked Green Vine Mouthpiece Premium Borosilicate Glass Eggplant Emoji Themed Highly Detailed Artwork 5.5” inches Long Left-Side Air Carb Deep Spoon-Style Bowl Portable & Travel-Friendly Great Gift Idea for Stoners Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review