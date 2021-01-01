 Loading…

Apollo AirVape OM - Stealthy Keychain Vaporizer

AirVape OM Vaporizer has the unique quality of being powerful enough to create delicious vapor from wax and oil concentrates but compact enough to fit on your key chain. Delivering calmness in the chaos, this elegant, stealthy, and high-performance wax vaporizer is one of the most discreet on the market. But despite it's slight stature, AirVape OM delivers smooth, flavor-rich, and potent vapor on-the-go. With a key chain connection, you can carry the AirVape OM with you wherever you travel, and the USB charger enables you to power up from almost anywhere. The AirVape OM vape features a high-grade dual quartz rod atomizer for vaping waxy oils efficiently and thoroughly. This keychain vaporizer conveniently features a 510-threaded connection for attaching oil cartridges. The AirVape OM vaporizer is one of the stealthiest, most satisfying, and dynamic concentrate vaporizers out there. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Apollo AirVape OM Keychain Vaporizer Fits Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges 510-Threaded Vape Battery 🔋 Dual Quartz Atomizer Discreet Design Easy-to-Use Compact & Portable Magnetic Attachments Universal 510 Threading Oil Cartridge Compatible Stealthy Keychain Vaporizer

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

