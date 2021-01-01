banana bros OTTO Electric Grinder & Auto Joint Roller
The OTTO™ by banana bros.™ is the first ever all-in-one smart electric grinder and rolling machine, capable of finely grinding your dry herb and rolling the perfect joint in mere seconds. Boasting patented SMART A1 technology, the OTTO Grinder senses the consistency of its contents and automatically adjusts its movement to deliver the perfect grind. This hybrid automatic grinder and joint roller comes with 20 all-natural hand-rolled cones featuring wider lips for efficient filling and a slow burn. The OTTO Grinder can be used with standard pre-rolled cones around 100mm in length, including Banana Bro’s Cones and RAW Classic 98-Special’s. Designed to expedite and optimize your rolling, the banana bros. OTTO Grinder can create 20 to 30 finely rolled cones per full charge. Equipped with a spring-loaded grinder that mimics the gestures of the human hand, the OTTO Grinder delivers the perfect grind every time. As herb is shredded, this automatic grinder adjusts its grind according to granule size. Material is quickly ground down to the perfect consistency and automatically loaded into a premium cone. The OTTO Grinder attaches to the base via convenient magnetic connectors, and a fresh sealed cone tube holds in odors and delivers an even, spill-free filling. Combining the speed of an electric grinder with the efficiency of an automatic joint roller, the OTTO allows you to mill & fill your dry herb at the touch of a button. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 banana bros. OTTO Grinder Electric Grinder & Automatic Joint Roller Grinds Herb and Rolls Joints Rapidly Rolls 20-30 Joints Per Charge Patented SMART Grinding Auto Adjusts Per Material Spill-Proof O-Funnel Simple Controls Rapid USB Charging Magnetic Connections Sleek & Functional Design Odor-Proof Fresh Seal Cone Tube 20-pack of Pre-Rolled Cones Included
