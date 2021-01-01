Basketball Hoop Quartz Banger - 14mm Joint
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$26.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Convert your favorite glass bong into a dual functioning dabsketball rig with one of these Basketball Hoop Quartz Bangers! Whether you’re shooting hoops alone or throwing down dunks with friends, this is hands down the best smoking accessory for adding style to an otherwise boring water pipe. The Dabsketball Hoop Banger Nail is made from high quality thermal-resistant quartz, far more durable than your average glass nail and perfect for tasty low-temp dabs. These basketball themed bangers are complete with a decorative frosted glass backboard, a free UFO carb cap for controlling the airflow into your dab rig, and an extra deep dish that resembles a basketball hoop for loading up your wax concentrates. The Basketball Hoop Quartz Banger Nail is available in both male and female genders, equipped with a 14mm polished joint that will fit into/onto any 14mm joint water pipe or oil rig. Step up your dab rig game with a Dabsketball Quartz Banger today! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Basketball Hoop Quartz Banger Nail Thick Thermal-Resistant Quartz Frosted Glass Backboard Male or Female Fittings 14mm Polished Joint 90° Joint Angle Novelty Item Oil Rig Accessory Dabsketball Themed Tasty Low Temp Dabs Fits 14mm Joint Water Pipes Free UFO Directional Carb Cap!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.