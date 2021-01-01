Boundless Tera Dual Function Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$199.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Boundless Tera Vaporizer is the latest addition to the Boundless line of advanced portable dry herb vaporizers. This is one of the few portable vaporizers to offer both precision temperature control and convection heating, delivering exceptionally smooth and potent clouds tailored to your liking. An isolated air path culminating in a glass mouthpiece maintains fidelity to the essential flavors, aromas and effects of materials. The included stainless steel concentrate pad allows you to seamlessly switch to wax concentrates. For those who prefer smoother, cooler hits, the Boundless Tera comes with an easy-to-use water adapter for use with glass water pipes. his attachment enables you to moisturize and cool each hit through water filtration. The adapter is compatible with male and female stems, with connections ranging from 10 mm to 18 mm. Simply screw the adapter into the lid of the Boundless Tera and attach it to your water pipe stem. Boasting two removable 18650 batteries, the Tera vape offers powerful heating with the option of swapping out dead batteries with fully charged ones for continuous vaping. Rather than wait for your batteries to charge, you can easily swap them out for a freshly charged pair in seconds. Pass-through technology also lets you use the Tera while it is charging, allowing for true continuous vaping. Enjoy the full array of flavors, effects, and aromas on-the-go and in seconds. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Boundless Tera Handheld Vaporizer Removable 18650 Batteries Convection Heating Isolated Air Path USB Charging Compact Design Glass Mouthpiece Water Pipe Adapter! Dual Herb/Wax Compatibility Portable & Travel-Friendly Vape Precision Temperature Control (140-446F) Box Includes: 1 x Boundless Tera Vaporizer 1 x Water Pipe Adapter 1 x Glass Mouthpiece 1 x Cleaning Brush 1 x User Manual 2 x 18650 Batteries 1 x Micro-USB Charger 2 x Mouthpiece Screens 1 x Stainless Steel Concentrate Pad 5 x Stainless Steel Chamber Screens
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.