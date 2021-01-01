CaliConnected Men's Send Doobs T-Shirt
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Don't send nudes, send doobs! The CaliConnected Send Doobs Tee is made from 100% ringspun cotton and features a comfortable pre-shrunk design with shoulder-to-shoulder tapering. Spread your message far & wide with this official gear from the best online headshop! Get Connected: Compatible with Human Torso’s 👕 CaliConnected Send Doobs Black Tee Shirt Made from 100% Ringspun Cotton Funny 420-Themed Tee Shirt Should-to-Shoulder Tapering Runs True to Size Comfortable Fit Pre-Shrunk Size guide: S (Length: 28 inches, Width: 18 inches) M (Length: 29 1/4 inches, Width: 20 inches) L (Length: 30 1/4 inches, Width: 22 inches) XL (Length: 31 1/4 inches, Width: 24 inches) 2XL (Length: 32 1/2 inches, Width: 26 inches) 3XL (Length: 33 1/2 inches, Width: 28 inches) ** Most apparel products are printed on-demand to keep our prices cheap! This may result in slower than usual shipping speeds. Not eligible for express shipping. **
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.