Cheech & Chong's Big Green Van Rolling Trays
About this product
Compact, durable, and funky, these Cheech & Chong rolling trays are perfect for fans who need an awesome tray, man. Made from high grade aluminum, Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van Rolling Trays are built to last and are available in 3 different sizes to meet any of your rolling needs. The rounded edges and non-stick surface on top prevent your materials from getting stuck on the corners and make wiping down this tray between uses a breeze. Whether you are an uncompromising fan of the iconic stoner duo, or just looking for quality rolling tray with some awesome artwork, Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van Rolling Trays will do the trick. Dimensions: Large Rolling Tray: 14” x 11” x 1.25” inches Medium Rolling Tray: 10.5” x 6.5” x .75” inches Small Rolling Tray: 7” x 5.5” x .5” inches Get Connected: Cheech & Chong’s Big Green Van Rolling Trays Authentic Cheech & Chong Product Durable Aluminum Construction Smooth Top Coating Non-Stick Surface Rounded Edges Easy to Clean Three Sizes Collectors Item Officially Licensed Big Green Van Design Durable & Compact Build Official Cheech & Chong Graphics Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Collection Cheech & Chong x Famous Brandz Collab
