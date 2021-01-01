Cheech & Chong’s “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar
About this product
I been smoking since I was born man. Inspired by the iconic stoner comedy duo of Cheech & Chong, the “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar from Famous Brandz was built to keep your herbs as fresh as the day you put them inside. The body is made from clear borosilicate glass just like your favorite bongs & glass pipes, providing a clear window to always keep an eye on your stash. The wooden lid on top is equipped with an airtight silicone seal that keeps your herbs fresh while preventing unwanted odors from escaping. This classy wooden lid features an engraved ‘Up in Smoke’ movie decal and the glass is highlighted by a laughable Cheech & Chong Cookie Jar Decal on the front. Cheech & Chong’s “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar measures 4” inches tall by 3” inches wide, offering plenty of storage space for keeping your herbs fresh. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Cheech & Chong’s “Cookie Jar” Stash Jar Wooden Lid with Engraved Decal Premium Borosilicate Glass Airtight Silicone Seal Medium Stash Jar 4” inches Tall 3” inch Diameter Smell-Proof Storage Officially Licensed Product Etched ‘Up in Smoke’ Movie Logo Cheech & Chong Cookie Jar Decal “It will make you feel very funny” Decal Famous Brandz x Cheech & Chong Collab
