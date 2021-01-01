Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$39.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Sporting a full Cookies Blue exterior and packed with the same internal tech that has earned high praise for its affordability, durability, and compact portability, the Cookies x G Pen Nova is this season’s must-have vaporizer pen. Designed in collaboration with legendary Bay Area rapper & entrepreneur Berner, the Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer offers a highly fashionable design paired with the reliable performance you’d expect from a Grenco Science G Pen. The Cookies x G Pen Nova from Grenco Science is a conveniently small vape pen packed with mighty functionality just like its bigger brothers. Older G Pen models had a proprietary threading that limited the tank & battery options to other Grenco products, but the G Pen Nova boasts universal 510-threaded connections that finally breaks the chains. This universal thread size allows you to conveniently switch between the included G Pen Nova Tank and your favorite pre-filled cartridges with ease. The included G Pen Nova Tank features a newly updated fully-ceramic atomizer designed to extract the best flavors from your concentrates. A patented reverse airflow and ‘check’ ball valve system work in harmony to evenly distribute heat to your materials within. This dynamic technology produces some of the largest vapor production available among portable vaporizer devices while preserving the essential flavors of your wax concentrates. The matching Cookies blue silicone mouthpiece is equipped with a detachable stainless steel tool for easy handling of your materials. A rechargeable 300mAh battery features three variable voltage outputs (3.2V, 3.5V, and 3.9V), and can be powered up with the included USB charger using any compatible outlet or personal computer. Pass-through charging capabilities allow you to use this vaporizer while its still plugged in, and an Extended Draw Mode (pre-heat function) is great for generating larger hits or sharing with friends. The Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer combines tantalizing style and advanced vapor production in one of the industry's sleekest new devices. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Cookies x G Pen Nova Vaporizer Pen 510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Reverse Airflow Technology Check Ball Valve System Variable Voltage Battery Fully Ceramic Atomizer Extended Draw Mode Micro-USB Charging Cookies Blue Exterior 300mAh Battery Power Pass-Through Charging Universal 510 Threading Portable & Pocket-Friendly Grenco Science G Pen Vape Works with Pre-Filled Cartridges Hidden Stainless Steel Dabber Tool Cookies Design and Decals by Berner
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.