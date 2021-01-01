Dopezilla 12” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The guardians of the underworld are here to provide you with some monster rips. Meet Cerberus, part of Dopezilla’s new Monster Edition water pipes collection. In Greek mythology, Cerberus was oftentimes referred to as the hound of Hades and depicted as a multi-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the dead from leaving. Just like Greek myth, the Cerberus Bong was designed with multiple features to make your smoking experience as smooth as possible. The 12” Cerberus Bong features a fixed, reinforced downstem that transports your smoke into the bottommost chamber as you inhale. The straight tube body then uses its double-stacked honeycomb percolators and built-in ice catcher at the top to filter and cool your smoke to perfection. This Dopezilla Cerberus Bong stands one foot tall and is also available in a larger 16” version with triple stacked honeycomb percolators sold here, and a smaller 8” dab rig model found here. Every size is made with 5mm thick borosilicate glass and feature a black & gold Dopezilla decal on the neck with a color matching Cerberus decal just above. The Cerberus Water Pipe arrives safely packed within a custom collectors box and includes a thick glass 14mm bowl slide for your dry herbs. This 14mm male bowl piece matches your choice of colored accents on the bong and features a built-in handle for easily removing the bowl each hit. Enjoy monster-sized rips today with the Dopezilla 12” Cerberus Straight Tube Bong! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Dopezilla 12” Cerberus Bong Premium Borosilicate Glass Clear Straight Tube Body Colored Glass Accents 2 Honeycomb Percs Built-in Ice Catcher 12” inches Tall 4.5” inch Base 5mm Thick Glass 14mm Female Joint Reinforced Downstem 14mm Male Bowl Piece 8” Cerberus Rig Sold Here Taller 16” Cerberus Sold Here
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.