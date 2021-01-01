Dr. Dabber Budder Cutter
Any dab enthusiast knows that wax concentrates can be a serious pain in the butt to work with. Much like peanut brittle, breaking of a chunk of shatter from the slab often results in small shards going every which way, leaving you in a scramble to pick up all those sweet pieces. Being wax connoisseurs themselves, Dr. Dabber knew there had to be a better way, and thus - the Budder Cutter was born. Constructed from high-quality stainless steel, the Budder Cutter includes seven different attachments for enhanced versatility and precision. Since all wax concentrates have slightly different consistencies, Dr. Dabber ensures that you'll have the right tool for the job, no matter what type of wax you're working with. Essentially acting as a surgical tool, the Budder Cutter's heated attachments allow you to slice a chunk for your shatter slab with complete precision, without the mess - and also doubles as a loading tool. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dr. Dabber Budder Cutter Stainless Steel Tips Heated Dab Tool Easy to Use USB Charging 7 Interchangeable Tools Low-Temp Calibrated Heat Source Cut & Load Wax Concentrates with Ease
