Dr. Dabber Light Wax Vaporizer Pen
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
$49.95MSRP
About this product
The Dr. Dabber Light is one of the highest quality wax pens around featuring quite possibly the most discreet and portable design yet. Those familiar with its full-sized counterpart, the Ghost, know that the name Dr. Dabber is synonymous with quality. Dr. Dabber products are some of the most highly rated wax pens on the market and are widely viewed as the industry standard. Designed to run at lower temperatures for maximum aroma transfer, the Dr. Dabber Light Kit uses the same titanium coils as the Ghost Kit for a clean, fresh taste. Simply load only enough concentrate for one session directly onto the atomizer, replace the cap, then press and hold the power button to draw. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dr. Dabber Light Wax Vaporizer Pen 5-Click Locking Mechanism Titanium Technology Includes Wax Container Slim & Sleek Pen Design One-Button Activation System Compact Pocket-Friendly Vaporizer Box Includes: 1 x Light Vaporizer Kit 1 x Extra Atomizer 1 x User Manual 1 x USB Charger 1 x Stainless Steel Tool 1 x Shatterproof Container
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
