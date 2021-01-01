 Loading…

Dunkees Silicone Dab Mat

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

A dab station just isn't complete without a trippy mat to gaze at between hits. These Silicone Dab Mats from Dunkees are made from the highest quality non-stick silicone and perfect for keeping your area clean and organized. Each rectangular mat measures 11" by 17" inches and features original limited edition artwork from the remarkably talented artist Daniel Militonian, aka Dunkees. Dunkees became famed for redesigning popular cartoon characters with his signature psychedelic styling and experimental mashups. His methodology is expertly highlighted by the designs available on these premium mats. The easy-to-clean surface of each silicone dab mat is perfect for placing down glass attachments, dabbers, glass rigs, or any other smoking accessories on your table without leaving behind a mess or potentially burning your table. Drop some dabs into your favorite rig and get transported into the Dunkees universe with these Silicone Dab Mats from Dunkees today! Get Connected: Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯 Dunkees Silicone Dab Mat Highest Quality Materials Medical Grade Silicone Non-Stick Surface Durable Design Oil Accessory Easy to Clean* Artwork Won't Fade Original Dunkees Logo Measures 11" x 17" inches About the Artist: Daniel Militonian (aka Dunkees) was born in Moscow, Russia, and immigrated to the United States when he was just 9 years old. Since early childhood, he's had a passion for art but decided instead to pursue a career in computer animation. In 2012, he started selling his art on the Venice Beach Boardwalk and quit his day job to become a full-time artist. As the current owner of two art galleries, Dunkees feels lucky and fortunate to have found his true calling. Most days, you can find Dunkees painting live in California at his Venice Beach gallery. Cleaning: Wash your dab mat before first use with antibacterial soap & water. You can remove oil stains by dabbing a small amount of rubbing alcohol on a paper towel and gently rubbing the stain off until it is completely removed.

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70's through today's libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of "Kush Clothing" found within our "Lifted Lifestyle" collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

