Empire Benny Pack - $100 Dollar Bill Rolling Papers w. Tips
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$3.49MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Show the haters you mean business with these $100 Dollar Bill Rolling Papers from Empire Rolling. These high quality rolling papers are made with all-natural, non-toxic vegetable oil coloring and are nearly identical to real $100 notes! Each wallet features a resealable lick-to-seal strip made with proprietary sugar glue, perfect for keeping your pack fresh & secure when on the move. Every Benny Rolling Paper offers a slow and smooth burn, with no nicotine or tobacco whatsoever, for the most enjoyable smoking experience possible. Measuring 4.2” inches in length, these Empire Rolling Papers are perfectly sized for sharing the wealth. Each wallet contains ten $100 Dollar Bill Rolling Papers and 10 filter tips, or bundle & save your real money with a full box of Empire Papers containing 24 total packs (240 papers). Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire $100 Benny Pack Rolling Papers Follows U.S. Treasury Regulations Made with Vegetable Oil Coloring Premium Non-Toxic Ingredients Organic Proprietary Sugar Glue Enhanced Lick-to-Seal Strip Unique $100 Bill Design King Size Papers Tobacco Free All-Natural Nicotine Free Filters per Pack: 10 Papers per Pack: 10 Paper Length: 4.2” inches Paper Width: 1.75” inches Money Themed Rolling Papers Resealable Pack Maintains Freshness Individual Packs or Full Box (24 Packs)
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.