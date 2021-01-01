Empire Glassworks 14mm “Avocadope” Bowl Piece
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$42.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Holy guacamole this bowl piece is dope! That’s what your friends will be saying when they lay their eyes on your favorite glass bong topped with this unique Empire Glassworks creation. The “Avocadope” is a signature Empire Glassworks theme that has been beautifully mastered by their experienced glassblowers. Each Avocadope Bowl Piece is individually handmade from thick borosilicate glass and bright custom-mixed colors, including a deep light-brown flower bowl that resembles an avocado pit! These replacement water pipe bowl pieces feature unmelted green frit on the outside for a bumpy and realistic avocado skin texture. The natural avocado shape is easy to grip and provides easy handling of this water pipe bowl piece when clearing each hit from your bong. This replacement bowl piece is equipped with a 14mm male ground joint so it will fit comfortably into any water pipe or glass bong with a 14mm female joint. Let the Empire Glassworks Avocadope Bowl Piece bring some green into your life and upgrade your favorite glass bong today with a custom water pipe accessory proudly handmade in sunny California! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Avocadope Bowl Piece Custom Blended Avocado Colors High Quality Borosilicate Glass Worked Glass Accents Realistic Look & Feel Ground Male Joint 14mm Joint Size Single Hole Avocado Themed Deep Flower Bowl Water Pipe Accessory Male Joint Fits Female Joints Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.