Empire Glassworks "Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float" Water Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

$239.99MSRP

This delicious ice cream float themed water pipe from Empire Glassworks is sure to get your mouth watering. The unbelievably detailed 9” inch Chocolate Cookie Sundae Bong is as functional as it is delectably aesthetic, featuring an angled peppermint straw mouthpiece that leads to a fixed diffuser downstem for ultra-smooth & flavorful rips. The vanilla ice-cream infused with dripping chocolate fudge, chocolate chips, and chocolate cookie on top are each individually handcrafted glasswork and surprisingly realistic. The Empire Glassworks Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Mini Bong includes a clear opal flower bowl and arrives fully ready to slurp your worries away! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Worked Glass Water Pipe Chocolate Cookie Sundae Float Themed Premium Hand-Mixed Colored Glass Measures 9" inches Tall Diffused Downstem Easy to Grip Clear Opal Bowl Piece 14mm Ground Female Joint Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Artwork* Chocolate Chips, Fudge & Cookie Accents Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA] *Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted down to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

