 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe

Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

Write a review
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop Smoking Pipes Empire Glassworks "Kittylight" Chillum Pipe

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Unlike many other Empire Glassworks creations, you might want to keep this inappropriate hand pipe hidden when family comes to visit. The Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe features meticulously handmade glasswork that accurately depicts every mans favorite adult sex toy. This unique glass chillum pipe is designed after an authentic fleshlight and if you’re not sure what that is, well we’re not going to get into that here. Much more compact & travel-friendly than a real Fleshlight, the Kittylight Hand Pipe measures 3.5” inches in length and is perfect for sneaking in rips while on-the-go. The Kittylight Chillum is made from thick borosilicate glass and authentic hand spun colors. Every pipe fits comfortably in one hand and comes equipped with a sizeable taster-style bowl located right between the lips for your dry herbs. Grab the Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe today and enjoy yourself a pleasurable session with every use! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Kittylight Chillum Pipe Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass Fleshlight Themed Hand Pipe Chillum/Taster Style Bowl Highly Detailed Artwork Hand Mixed Colors Thick Glass Deep Bowl Easy to Grip 3.5” inches Long 1.75” inches Wide Adult Sex Toy Design Individually Handcrafted* Great Gift Idea for Stoners Portable & Pocket-Friendly Limited Quantity & Availability American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]

About this brand

CaliConnected Online Headshop Logo
CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review