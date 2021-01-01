Empire Glassworks “Frankburner” Hot Dog Hand Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Use this hand pipe all year-round and instantly transport yourself to a classic summertime barbecue. The Empire Glassworks “Frankburner” Hot Dog Hand Pipe is a stunning handmade dry pipe that is sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. This 4” inch “Frankburner” Hot Dog is made with custom blended colors and features worked red, yellow, and black glass accents that resemble ketchup, mustard & of course the flame kissed grill marks. This hot dog themed hand pipe is all dressed up and served on a warm bun for your enjoyment. By owning a glass pipe from Empire Glassworks, you can be confident you've bought a unique, hand-crafted, American-made piece. Equipped with a deep spoon-style bowl for hearty packs and an air carb on the front side of your dog, this is undoubtedly the most memorable hot dog you’ll ever have. Warning: Please do not try to eat this wonderful glass hot dog pipe from Empire Glassworks! It's meant for smoking your favorite herbs with friends. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks “Frankburner” Hot Dog Ketchup, Mustard & Grill Mark Accents Thick Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe Custom Blended Colors Front-Side Air Carb 4” inches Long Hot Dog Themed Deep Spoon-Style Bowl Portable & Travel-Friendly Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* Perfect for Picnics, BBQ’s or the Pool Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.