Empire Glassworks Honeycomb Beehive Glass Bowl
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$42.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Transform your run-of-the-mill bong into a buzzworthy water pipe with this replacement bowl piece from Empire Glassworks. The Beehive Honeycomb Glass Bowl features worked glass bees and dripping honey made from thick borosilicate glass and custom blended colors. The bowl itself was shaped like a honeycomb and the green vine accent provides an easy to grip handle. Four individually handmade bees surround the base of the bowl just above the ground joint. The Empire Glassworks Beehive Honeycomb Bowl is equipped with a 14mm male joint meant for pairing with any 14mm female joint water pipe. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Beehive Bowl Piece Hand Spun Custom Blended Colors Premium Borosilicate Glass Four Glass Bee Figurines Dripping Honey Accents Honeycomb Design Highly Detailed 2” inches Tall 14mm Joint Easy to Grip Bee Themed Green Vine Handle Individually Handmade* Replacement Bowl Piece Male Joint Fits Female Joints Thick Glass Water Pipe Accessory American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.