Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl Piece
About this product
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Empire Glasswork ice cream! Add a mouthwatering scoop of ice cream to your favorite glass bong with this delicious Ice Cream Cone Bowl Piece handmade right here in the USA. Individually handcrafted from thick borosilicate glass with custom mixed colors that resemble your favorite summertime treat, this appetizing bowl piece makes for a great replacement or upgrade to any 14mm female jointed water pipe. Complete with worked glass accents including melting vanilla ice cream, a chocolate dipped topping, and rainbow colored sprinkles, the Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl Piece is guaranteed to be a sweet addition to your favorite glass bong! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Ice Cream Cone Bowl Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass Worked Glass Ice Cream Accents Male Joint fits Female Joints Custom Mixed Colors 14mm Joint Size Ground Joint Deep Bowl Single Hole 3” inches Tall 1.5” inches Wide Water Pipe Accessory Ice Cream Cone Themed Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
