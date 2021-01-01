Empire Glassworks Land of Ooo Mini Bong
It’s always Adventure Time with the Land of Ooo Mini Bong from Empire Glassworks! This stunning centerpiece features brightly colored rainbows, unicorns, and playful characters wrapped around the main body, each individually handcrafted by the expert glassblowers at Empire Glassworks and worked onto the glass. Don't be fooled however, for it’s not all rainbows and unicorns with the Land of Ooo Mini Bong. This functional work of art is equipped with a fixed diffuser downstem that uses holes at the base of the glass to filter your smoke through water for effective cooling. A straight neck topped with a flared mouthpiece provides powerful, airtight draws while the flared base works to keep your new investment stable between uses. The Land of Ooo Mini Bong itself is made from 5mm thick, high-grade borosilicate glass and measures approximately 7” inches tall. Inspired by the Land of Ooo from the Adventure Time cartoon series, this mini bong is extremely detailed and highlighted with handmade glass figurines made from dynamic & bright custom mixed colors. A rainbow unicorn wraps around the entirety of the glass, and Jake the Dog can be seen sitting at the top of the main chamber! The Land of Ooo Mini Bong includes a 14mm male bowl piece for your dry herbs, complemented by a large worked glass marble that provides an excellent grip and features a dichroic Empire Glassworks decal on the inside. A 14mm banger hanger joint sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong a perfect choice for dual compatible use (with the addition of any 14mm male banger). Whether you’re battling the evil Ice King or just watching your favorite duo do so in the Land of Ooo, this Empire Glassworks water pipe is guaranteed to enhance the epic experience! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Land of Ooo Mini Bong Adventure Time Themed Water Pipe Worked Glass Rainbow Unicorn Handmade Glass Characters Premium Borosilicate Glass Fixed Diffuser Downstem Custom Blended Colors Jake the Dog Figurine Banger Hanger Joint 5mm Thick Glass 7” inches Tall Flared Base 90° Ground Joint Fat Can Chamber 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Opal Bowl Adventure Time Themed Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
