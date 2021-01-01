Empire Glassworks Lil’ Lobster Carb Cap
Aw, snap. Super stylish, highly effective, and great with a side of butter, the Empire Glassworks Lil’ Lobster Carb Cap has everything you need for upgrading your favorite oil rig. Directional carb caps are an extremely useful dabbing accessory that help retain the heat inside your bangers while offering better control of the airflow inside to effectively vaporize your concentrates. The width of the Lil’ Lobster Carb Cap works to cover your dab rig’s banger and prevent vapor from escaping, while the ergonomic design makes it easy to spin and change the direction of airflow so none of your precious concentrates get left behind. This directional carb cap from Empire Glassworks has a universal design that will fit any standard size banger nail. Both the glass and accompanying lobster figurine are individually handmade from premium borosilicate glass and custom mixed colors. Carb caps from Empire Glassworks tend to be on the heavier side, so we recommend pairing this dab rig accessory with a flat top quartz banger if you wish to keep your carb on top of your banger between dabs. Make every rip a little more nautical with the Empire Glassworks Lil’ Lobster Carb Cap today! Get Connected: Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯 Empire Glassworks Lil’ Lobster Carb Cap High Quality Borosilicate Glass Handmade Lobster Figurine Directional Carb Cap Universal Size 2” inches Tall Easy to Grip Oil Accessory Lobster Themed Spins to Direct Airflow Individually Handcrafted* Fits Any Standard Size Banger Pairs Best with Flat Top Bangers American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
