Empire Glassworks Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$44.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Part delicious sushi, part adorable arctic whale, this Empire Glassworks Dabber tool has brought together two polar opposites for a combination that is soy happy together! The Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber has a dual functional design that operates as both a dabber and a carb carb, using the protruding horn for easy handling of your extracts and flat belly as an effective air carb for your domeless nails or quartz bangers. Crafted by hand using thick glass and custom mixed borosilicate colors, this Empire Glassworks dabber tool features carefully worked glass accents highlighted by a spiral-twisted narwhal tusk and seaweed-wrapped raw fish on the top. The Sushi Narwhal Dabber is a great addition to any dab station whether your an animal lover or you just love sushi! Get Connected: Designed for Wax Concentrates 🍯 Empire Glassworks Mini Sushi Narwhal Dabber Dual Function Carb Cap & Dabber Tool Authentic Custom Mixed Colors High Quality Borosilicate Glass Narwhal Stomach Carb Cap Narwhal Tusk Dabber Tool Highly Detailed Artwork 2” inches in Length Sushi Themed Thick Glass Oil Accessory Limited Availability Individually Handcrafted* Flat Bottom - Stands Upright American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.