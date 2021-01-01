Empire Glassworks Panda Cub Bowl Piece
About this product
Bamboo fanatic or not, this bowl piece is hard to resist! Snag yourself the Empire Glassworks Panda Cub Bowl Piece for your favorite 14mm glass bong and add some exotic flair to your collection. The Panda Bowl Piece features worked glass accents including green vines and a cute mini panda bear that conveniently doubles as a handle. This thick borosilicate glass flower bowl is equipped with a 14mm male joint so it’s made to fit water pipes with standard 14mm female joints. Bring some true pandemonium to your next smoke session with the Empire Glassworks Panda Cub Bowl Piece! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Panda Bowl Piece Male Joint - Fits Female Joints Premium Borosilicate Glass Mini Panda Bear Figurine Worked Green Vines 14.5mm Joint 2” inches Tall Single Hole Ground Joint Panda Themed Custom Mixed Colors Worked Glass Accents Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
