Empire Glassworks Predator Alien Glass Hand Pipe
CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
A glass Sherlock pipe designed with a ghastly guise, the Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe will provide you with fatal rips from its deep dark bowl. Perfect for those who love Sci-Fi movies and horror flicks, this 6” inch heady glass pipe is heavily worked & colored to resemble the grisly ‘Predator’ alien with glow in the dark teeth and slime drips leaking from the mouth. Made of thick borosilicate glass, the Empire Glassworks Alien Hand Pipe is fully functional, extremely realistic, and a lethal addition to your glass pipe collection. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks “Alien” Hand Pipe High Quality, Thick Borosilicate Glass Worked Glass Opal Marbles Glow in the Dark Teeth! Custom Mixed Colors Slyme Green Drips 7.25” inches Long Left-Side Air Carb Deep Flower Bowl Alien Movie Inspired Sherlock Style Design Individually Handcrafted* Limited Quantity & Availability Thick Heady Glass Smoking Pipe Proudly Handmade in the USA [Placentia, CA] *Note: Every Empire Glassworks creation is individually handcrafted to the finest detail leading to slight variations in color & design. Each piece comes out slightly different than the last, meaning the one you choose is guaranteed to be one of a kind!
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
