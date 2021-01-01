Empire Glassworks “Renew the Redwoods” UV Mini Beaker Bong
Owl things considered, the Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker from Empire Glassworks may very well be the most adorable water pipe on the market! The handcrafted glass artwork inside the main chamber expertly replicates a forest tree, complete with green moss and colorful wild mushrooms growing from the bark colored glass. On the backside a cute baby owl can be found burrowed within the tree, while matching wood-colored glass on the worked maria rings, flared mouthpiece, and reinforced dewar’s joint make this piece a true standout. The Renew the Redwoods Mini Rig measures 6.5” inches tall and features a clear glass body made from thick borosilicate glass. The entire tree serves as a fixed diffuser downstem and uses holes at the bottom to filter your smoke through water as you inhale. The worked glass accents on the tree are each individually handmade from UV reactive glass and shine bright under blacklight! The Empire Glassworks Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker Bong is part of the latest lineup of contemporary glass mini rigs from Empire Glassworks, each one themed after the vibrant ecosystems that make our planet so unique. These new mini rigs are highlighted by extremely detailed lampwork within the main chamber, expertly depicting and emphasizing the conservation of a specific at-risk habitat. The Renew the Redwoods Beaker is equipped with a 14mm female joint on the front that sits at an upright 90-degree angle, making this bong perfect for dual compatible use. Choose between the included 14mm male banger nail for concentrates, swap it for a 14mm male funnel bowl for dry herbs, or snag both! Bring home a cute baby owl nesting in its very own colorful forest tree with the Renew the Redwoods Mini Beaker today! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs and/or Wax 🌿🍯 Empire Glassworks Renew the Redwoods Rig Thick Borosilicate Glass Water Pipe Handmade Forest Themed Art Colorful Wild Mushrooms Custom Mixed Colors Green Moss Accents UV Reactive Glass Baby Owl Figurine 6.5” inches Tall Ground Joint 90° Joint Angle Reinforced Joint Blacklight Reactive 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Thick Glass Beaker Bong Sturdy 3.5” inch Flared Base Individually Handcrafted Artwork* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
