Empire Glassworks "Shrimp Nigiri" Sushi Hand Pipe
by CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
No more Mr. Rice Guy. Show the haters how you roll with the Empire Glassworks Shrimp Nigiri Sushi Hand Pipe. This delectable looking sushi-themed spoon pipe is individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks using thick borosilicate glass & hand spun colors for an astounding design you’ll be proud to keep on display. The Shrimp Nigiri Sushi Hand Pipe features super realistic glass artwork including a raw shrimp and textured ball of rice which is seemingly held together by a thin seaweed wrap, just like traditional nigiri. The mouthpiece is located on the tip of the shrimp and a left-side air carb is incorporated directly into the rice for total mastery over the size of each rip. The Shrimp Nigiri Hand Pipe is equipped with a deep flower bowl for large bowl packs while still remaining portable & travel-friendly at modest 4.5” inches in length. They say money can’t buy happiness, but it sure can buy sushi! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Shrimp Nigiri Hand Pipe Premium Borosilicate & Pyrex Glass Sushi Themed Glass Spoon Pipe Highly Detailed Artwork Hand Mixed Colors Left-Side Air Carb 4.5” inches Long 2” inches Wide Deep Bowl Thick Glass Textured Rice Shrimp Mouthpiece Worked Seaweed Wrap Portable & Travel-Friendly Great Gift Idea for Stoners Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
