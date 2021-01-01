Empire Glassworks Sprinkles Ice Cream Cone Hand Pipe
I scream, you scream, we all scream for Empire Glassworks ice cream! The Sprinkles Ice Cream Cone Hand Pipe from Empire Glassworks features a brown waffle cone body with a large helping of vanilla ice cream and rainbow sprinkles. Each of these unique hand pipes are individually handmade by the experts at Empire Glassworks using thick borosilicate glass and custom-mixed colors. The swirled vanilla ice cream is equipped with a deep bowl for your dry herbs and a built-in air carb for full control over the size of each rip. These ice cream themed spoon pipes measure an extra large 6” inches in length, complete with melting vanilla ice cream accents on the waffle cone mouthpiece and an assortment of worked glass rainbow sprinkles on top! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Sprinkles Ice Cream Cone High Quality Borosilicate Glass Hand Pipe Worked Glass Rainbow Sprinkles Brown Waffle Cone Mouthpiece Dripping Vanilla Ice Cream Highly Detailed Artwork Custom Mixed Colors 6” inch Length Thick Glass Deep Bowl Easy to Grip Left-Side Air Carb 2.25” inches Wide Spoon Style Hand Pipe Ice Cream Cone Themed Portable & Travel-Friendly Limited Quantity & Availability Individually Handcrafted Art Piece* Empire Glassworks Authenticity Stamp Proudly Made in the USA [Placentia, CA]
