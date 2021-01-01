Empire Glassworks “Yellow Dog” Adventure Time Bowl Piece
$42.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Bring Jake the shapeshifting dog to your next smoke sesh with the Empire Glassworks “Yellow Dog” Bowl. Made from thick colored glass, the Yellow Dog replacement water pipe bowl piece comes in both your standard 14mm & 18mm joint sizes and features three-dimensional facial accents. The two symmetrical dog ears double as safe handling for removing the bowl from your favorite glass bong. Snag this Adventure Time themed bowl piece before they're gone! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Empire Glassworks Yellow Dog Bowl Piece Fully Worked & Colored Borosilicate Glass Choice of 14mm or 18mm Joint Size Male Bowl Fits Female Joints Worked Glass Accents Built-in Handles Easy to Grip Ground Joint Limited Availability Individually Handmade* Adventure Time Themed American Made Glass [Placentia, CA]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
