Eyce Indestructible Silicone Sidecar Rig
CaliConnected Online Headshop
About this product
The Eyce Sidecar is an unbreakable dab rig crafted from high-grade platinum-cured silicone. Boasting a highly functional design with an adjustable sidecar neck mouthpiece, hidden concentrate jar, built-in tool holders, and water chamber cap, the Sidecar Rig makes dabbing easier than ever before. Eyce equipped the Silicone Sidecar Rig with a honeycomb percolator for diffusing your smoke through water and creating extra-fine bubbles to maximize moisture-conditioning. A heat-resistant airpath ensures pure, clean-tasting hits, while an airtight seal promotes heavy chugging with low draw-resistance. Featuring an included 14mm quartz crystal banger bucket, this silicone oil rig is engineered for extracting optimal flavors from your concentrates. This nearly indestrubile silicone dab rig has a sidecar neck mouthpiece that is fully adjustable and can sit at any angle you prefer. A built-in storage container on the top features a glass lid that doubles as an effective carb cap for your convenience. The Eyce Silicone Sidecar Rig is much easier to clean compared to your typical glass water pipe. Simply remove the adjustable neck, honeycomb percolator, and silicone chamber cap on top to easily clean out the inside of your rig. Lightweight and nearly indestructible, the Eyce Sidecar is the most travel-friendly dab rig on the market. Offering extreme durability, unheard of ergonomics, built-in tools & storage, excellent vapor production, and a variety of captivating color combinations, there's an Eyce Sidecar Rig for everyone. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Eyce Molds Silicone Sidecar Dab Rig High Grade Platinum-Cured Silicone Adjustable Sidecar Neck Honeycomb Percolator Indestructible Design 4 Built-In Tool Slots Flared Mouthpiece Removable Parts Easy to Clean 6” inches Tall 90° Joint Angle 14mm Male Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Travel-Friendly Oil Rig 12 Unique Color Choices Glass Chamber Carb Cap Hidden Concentrate Container Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
