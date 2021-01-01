MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$63.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig™ started out as an experimental, staff-favorite design that ended up becoming one of the most striking and effective concentrate rigs on the market. Handcrafted from durable borosilicate glass, this portable mini rig combines fab-egg percolation and a double uptake recycler for smooth, flavorful vapor. The Infinity’s compact design allows vapor to cycle through water and cool down in just seconds. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Dab Rig Premium Borosilicate Glass Double Uptake Recycler Fab-Egg Functionality Handcrafted Glass 5” inches Tall 90° Joint Angle 10mm Female Joint 10mm Quartz Banger Compact & Travel-Friendly Base-Connected Percolator Clear Scientific Glass Oil Rig
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.