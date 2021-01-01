 Loading…

Snoop Dogg Pounds "Spaceship" Dab Rig

About this product

Travel to galaxies far, far away with the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Dab Rig! Designed by Famous Brandz in Collaboration with Californian gangster rapper Snoop Dogg, the Smoking Pounds Spaceship was created specifically for serious concentrate enthusiasts. Compact yet powerful, this 6” inch tall beauty is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass with an extra thick “launch-pad” base that keeps your dab rig safe when tabled. A newly designed ruffle percolator mimics the action of a showerhead percolator while taking up less space, diffusing your smoke into water for smooth moisture-conditioned hits. The Spaceship Rig also has a curved neck mouthpiece that works to effectively eliminate the backsplash of water from reaching the unique nozzle mouthpiece. Those who love wax concentrates choose the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship for its ability to deliver maximum potency with minimal harshness. The inline ruffle percolator sifts your smoke through tiny airways to properly cool & cleanse each rip, while the short airpath from the nail to mouthpiece allows for amazing tastes from your dabs. The Spaceship Dab Rig has everything you need to enjoy your extracts including a premium quartz banger, glass nail & dome, and a glass dabber tool for loading. Choose the glass bubbler dome to collect huge dense clouds, or the quartz bucket to better preserve the essential flavors of your concentrates. Part interstellar vessel, part glass bubbler rig, the Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship has an out of this world ergonomic design ready to blast-off to unforeseen heights. This functional design was engineered to suit the more modern lifestyle, making the Spaceship Rig much easier to carry & more travel-friendly than your standard glass rig. The Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship is equipped with the best features available for a glass dab rig with no shortage of portability & style—a small but mighty addition to your fleet of glass pipes. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Snoop Dogg Pounds Spaceship Dab Rig Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab Hand-Blown Borosilicate Glass Thick Launch-Pad Base Nozzle Mouthpiece Ergonomic Design Inline Ruffle Perc 6" inches Tall Bent Neck 14mm Male Joint 14mm Quartz Dome 14mm Quartz Banger Bucket Snoop Dogg Pounds Fist Logo Choice of Bold Colored Accents Thick Scientific Glass Concentrate Rig

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

