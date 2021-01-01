Famous X Digital 10” Straight Tube Rig
The Digital Straight Tube Rig by Famous Brandz is decorated from top to bottom with a dynamic geometric pattern that, especially after a few dabs, creates an irresistible illusion that’s easy to get lost in! Matching black glass accents on the mouthpiece and flared base give this oil rig even more of a sophisticated aesthetic while working to keep your water pipe stable between uses. Beneath the futuristic graphics that make this piece so unique, the Famous X Digital Rig is equipped with a 6-slit diffuser downstem that filters your vapor through water for smoother dabs. The downstem is removable to allow for easy cleaning and holds a high-grade quartz banger nail designed for tasty, low-temp dabs from your favorite wax concentrates. The Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig is made from thick borosilicate glass and measures 10” inches tall. The included premium quartz banger has a 14mm male joint with a 45-degree angled connection, allowing for easy access while keeping the heat of your torch flame away from the body of your water pipe. The straight neck even features an ice catcher for those who like their dabs with a frosty cold finish! The Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig arrives complete with a matching collectors box that is reusable for safe storage. Snag this mesmerizing dab rig from Famous Brandz today at a price that simply can’t be beat. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Famous X Digital Straight Tube Rig High-Grade Borosilicate Glass Digital Geometric Artwork 6-Slit Diffuser Downstem Rounded Mouthpiece Black Glass Accents Removable Stem 10” inches Tall Ice Catcher Flared Base Easy to Clean 45° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Quartz Banger Reusable Collectors Box Thick Scientific Glass Oil Rig Red/Gold Famous Brandz Decal 5” inch 18mm-to-14mm Downstem Proudly Designed in Canada [Toronto]
