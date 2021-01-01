Fully Universal Domeless Ceramic Nail (6-in-1) + Carb Cap Dabber
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$23.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Hands down the best way to upgrade your dab rig setup, this Fully Universal Domeless Ceramic Nail and Matching Carb Cap Combo will provide you with tastier dabs every use. The inert nature of high quality ceramic yields healthier vapor that preserves the natural flavors of your concentrated extracts. Ceramic nails also retain heat longer and can withstand the high temperatures of a torch flame without cracking like its glass/quartz counterpart. Also included is a matching Ceramic Carb Cap Dabber tool, an essential concentrate tool designed for capping the top of your domeless nails between hits to prevent precious concentrate vapor from burning. This nifty tool doubles as a dab tool for transporting your extracts onto your heated dab rig nail. This Domeless Ceramic Nail features a fully universal design that can be quickly reassembled to fit both male or female connections as needed. Compatible with 10mm, 14mm, or 18mm joint sizes, the Domeless Ceramic Nail & Carb Cap Combo will be the last dab rig nail you ever need. A simple and cost effective way to step up your dabbing experience, snag this combo and start enjoying healthier, more flavor-rich dabs today out of this high quality ceramic nail from the best online headshop! Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 CaliConnected Domeless Ceramic Nail Carb Cap & Dabber Tool Included Fully Universal 6-in-1 Design High Grade Ceramic Easy to Assemble Domeless Top One Size Fits All Supports Low Temp Dabs Fits Both Male & Female Joints Fits 10mm, 14mm & 18mm Water Pipes
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.