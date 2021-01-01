Grav 10” Gandalf Hand Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Finally a Gandalf pipe from a brand you can trust. This long-awaited Gandalf pipe has been missing from the extensive list of glass hand pipes produced by Grav and sports a clean & simple design in a variety of colors. The Grav Gandalf Hand Pipe measures 10” inches in length, working to keep the bowl away from your face as you light your herbs. This extensive length provides an extra long air path that gives your smoke much more time to cool down compared to your average spoon or sherlock hand pipe. The neck on this Gandalf is adorned with a sandblasted GRAV decal and features a tapered design that narrows down to the mouthpiece. A deep bowl offers plenty of space for large bowl packs and a left side air carb allows you to fully clear the smoke from inside the chamber each rip. Whether you're hosting a gathering or just strolling through the woods, the Grav 10” Gandalf Hand Pipe is sure to turn heads. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Colored Gandalf Hand Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass 44mm Diameter Tubing Left Side Air Carb 10” inch Length Deep Bowl Thick Glass Variety of Colors Perfect Party Piece Sandblasted GRAV Decal Sherlock Style Flower Bowl Classic Gandalf Style Hand Pipe
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.