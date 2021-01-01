Grav 14mm Activated Charcoal Filter Attachment
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$21.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Grav Charcoal Filter is a 2” inch tall glass chamber filled with activated charcoal, made to fit your favorite 14mm water pipe joint while holding your 14mm bowl piece on the top. The charcoal works to pull nasty tar and unwanted odors out of your smoke right from the start of each draw, providing you with an immaculate airflow and a cleaner bong. The Grav Charcoal Filter features a 14mm male joint, so it fits into any 14mm female joint water pipe. The top is equipped with a 14mm female joint so it will accommodate any 14mm male bowl piece or banger. Each of these unique water pipe attachments includes a 14mm glass plug and a white plastic keck clip to keep your charcoal fresh between use. The activated charcoal is accessible from the top so you can replace it anytime, without needing to buy a new attachment. Grab the Grav 14mm Activated Charcoal Filter today and start enjoying refined rips from your dry herbs while keeping your bong in pristine condition. Get Connected: Compatible with Bongs & Water Pipes 💨 Grav® Activated Charcoal Filter Attachment 14mm Male Joint - Fits 14mm Female Joints Holds 14mm Male Bowl Pieces/Bangers Traps Residue & Unwanted Odors Clear Borosilicate Glass Refillable Design 14mm Joints Stays Fresh 2” inches Tall 90° Joint Angle White Grav Decal Compact & Lightweight Included 14mm Glass Plug Included White Plastic Keck Clip Scientific Glass Bong Attachment
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.