Grav 16mm Octo-Taster w. Silicone Body

About this product

The Grav Octo-Taster provides the best of both worlds with a pocket-friendly hand pipe designed from a hybrid of resilient silicone and thick borosilicate glass. This taster pipe measures 4” inches tall and was built for adventure. The silicone exterior of the Octo-Taster is shock-absorbent and will protect your pipe from unforeseen accidents, while the borosilicate glass cools your smoke for smooth draws. The Grav 16mm Octo-Taster is equipped with a pinched mouthpiece that works as an effective ash catcher, and an extra large honeycomb screen bowl that promotes an even burning of your dry herbs. The cap at the end of the Octo-Taster keeps your bud in place and easily peels back during use. The entire silicone sleeve comes off for easy cleaning and is available in a variety of colors to match any taste or preference. Enjoy a practically indestructible, pocket-friendly glass pipe with the new 16mm Octo-taster Hand Pipe from Grav! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® 16mm Octo-Taster Hand Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass Protective Silicone Sleeve 16mm Diameter Tubing Pinched Mouthpiece Honeycomb Bowl Variety of Colors 4” inch Length Easy to Clean Built-in Screen Extra Deep Bowl Silicone Bowl Cap Nearly Indestructible Sandblasted Grav Decal Portable & Pocket-Friendly Thick Scientific Glass Hand Pipe American Made Glass [Austin, TX]

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.

