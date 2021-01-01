Grav 5" Arcline Steamroller Pipe
About this product
The Grav Arcline collection features designs inspired by the Tuscan columns of ancient Italy and no other piece is more fitting to that theme than the Arcline Steamroller. Built exactly like a solid architectural column, this steamroller hand pipe features crystal clear borosilicate glass with an alluring symmetrical design. On one end an ergonomic flared mouthpiece provides comfortable airtight draws, while the other side serves as an extra large air carb built for maximum control of the airflow. The fixed flower bowl is raised above the hand pipe to increase capacity and facilitate easy cleaning, while a flat base just below stabilizes this steamroller between uses. The Grav Arcline Steamroller measures 5” inches in length and is finished with a flame polished GRAV decal that conforms to the classy Arcline styling. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Arcline Steamroller Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass 19mm Heavy Wall Tubing Extra Large Air Carb Fixed Flower Bowl 5” inch Length Clear Glass Flat Base Deep Bowl Built-in Roll Stop Flared Mouthpiece 2017 Arcline Collection Flame Polished Grav Logo Inspired by Tuscan Columns Thick Scientific Glass Hand Pipe American Made Glass [Austin, TX]
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
