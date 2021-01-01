Grav® Helix™ Multi-Purpose Glass Pipe Kit
This innovative glass Helix pipe from Grav allows you to easily rearrange the setup based on your specific needs with three unique designs for the price of one! The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit features a 14mm plastic joint clip that securely connects each attachment to a Venturi chamber mouthpiece. Choose between a more compact & travel-friendly spoon pipe attachment, a hammer style bubbler attachment that provides superb water filtration, or add the glass vapor nozzle for use with wax concentrates! The Venturi chamber then uses three strategically placed air intake holes to spin and cool your smoke before inhalation. The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit includes everything you’ll need to build all three assemblies. Each attachment offers its own distinct advantages while providing you with smooth & flavorful rips from your dry herbs or wax concentrates. The spoon pipe attachment and hammer bubbler are both equipped with a left side air carb for full mastery over the size of each rip, while the glass vapor nozzle performs just like any other concentrate straw. The Grav Helix Multi-Purpose Kit is made from thick borosilicate glass on 32mm diameter tubing, and measures between 6”- 8” inches long when assembled. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Grav® Helix™ Multi-Purpose Glass Pipe Kit Unique Venturi Chamber Mouthpiece High Quality Borosilicate Glass Hammer Bubbler Attachment Vapor Nozzle Attachment Spoon Bowl Attachment Left Side Air Carbs Simple to Use 4” inches Tall Easy to Clean Thick Clear Glass 14mm Female Joint 14mm Plastic Keck Clip Portable & Travel-Friendly Unique 3-in-1 Pipe Design Sandblasted Grav Helix Decal Assembly Measures 6”- 8” inches Long Proudly Designed in the USA [Austin, TX]
