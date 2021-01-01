Grav Martini Glass Water Pipe
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$89.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Smoked, not stirred please! Part of the brand new Sip Series collection from Grav, the Martini Glass Water Pipe is a revolutionary glass bubbler with a deceptively sleek design. The hourglass body is modeled after the shape of a Martini Glass, except this Martini Glass was designed to be filled with top-shelf flower! As you light your herbs from the included 14mm cup bowl on the top, your smoke is directed into the base where a unique Swiss-hole percolator filters & diffuses each rip through water. The moisture-conditioned smoke then has ample time to cool down within the thick glass walls as it continues its journey upwards and into the straw neck mouthpiece. Expect potent, expansive rips like no other piece on the market. Each Martini Glass Water Pipe is crafted from premium borosilicate glass and measures 7” inches tall from the flared base to the top of the straw. Take the edge off after a hard days work with the Martini Glass Bubbler from Grav! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Grav® Martini Glass Water Pipe High Quality Borosilicate Glass New Broad Swiss-Hole Perc Straw Neck Mouthpiece Martini Glass Design Fixed Downstem 7” inches Tall Thick Glass 90° Joint Angle 14mm Female Joint 14mm Male Cup Bowl Sandblasted GRAV Decal Clear Scientific Glass Bong Proudly Designed in the USA New Grav Sip Series Collection
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.