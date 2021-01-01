Grenco Science G Pen Roam Vaporizer
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$249.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The G Pen Roam delivers water filtration in a portable concentrate vaporizer that is built to last. An ergonomic design makes carrying the Roam Vaporizer easy and the device houses a glass hydro-tube that purifies and cools your vapor. The quartz tank of the G Pen Roam does a fantastic job at saving your material’s flavor, even with the high temperature range of 600°F to 800°F. Powered by a 1300mAh lithium-ion battery, the G Pen Roam charges quickly, can be used during the charging process, and stays alive for an entire day of vaping. The G Pen Roam features a full quartz tank with a protective silicone housing that works to bring out the full flavors of your concentrates. Compared to titanium tanks or heating elements, quartz does a much better job of letting you taste your draws, and has a much faster heat up time. The Roam Vaporizer gets to temperature quickly due to the quartz tank working in conjunction with the powerful 1300mAh battery. Even with such a high temperature range, the G Pen Roam will let you taste your material during sessions, delivering a mix of dense clouds and flavorful vapor. Inside of the Roam’s comfortable housing is their glass hydro-tube water filtration system. The hydro-tube serves as the “vapor path” for the Roam, and is attached directly to the mouthpiece. In keeping the hydro-tube so close to the mouthpiece Grenco Science ensured that you’ll get fresh draws with each pull since your vapor is going directly from chamber to your lips, with no empty space. Each G Pen Roam complete kit comes standard within a hemp travel case, with room for two concentrates jars and a pocket for accessories which include a micro USB to USB charging cable, loading tool, and cleaning swabs. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Grenco Science G Pen Roam Vaporizer Customized Temperature Control Enclosed Glass Hydro Tube Durable Aluminum Housing Pass-Through Technology Streamlined Controls LED Display Screen Water Filtration Quartz Tank Rapid Charging 1300mAh Battery Micro-USB Charging Sleek Ergonomic Design Compact & Travel-Friendly Portable Concentrate Vaporizer 600°F-800°F Temperature Range Box Includes: 1 x G Pen Roam 1 x Quartz Tank 1 x Tank Cover 1 x Mouthpiece 1 x Glass Tube 1 x Travel Case 1 x Loading Tool 1 x Cleaning Tips 1 x Charging Cable
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.